Audius Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $236.81 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.