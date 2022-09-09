Augur Market Capitalization Tops $89.35 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $89.35 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00038198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur (REP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
