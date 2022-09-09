AurusDeFi Trading 22.5% Higher This Week (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007131 BTC on exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $11,516.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AWX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

