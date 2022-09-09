Automata Network (ATA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.85 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $28.31 million and $3.85 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00343642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00790899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015317 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020163 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Buying and Selling Automata Network
