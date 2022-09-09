Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,946.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $385,845.99 and $57,946.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00797916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00789053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.