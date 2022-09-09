Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,946.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $385,845.99 and $57,946.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00797916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00789053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015380 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Autonio Coin Trading
