Avalanche Trading Up 6.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.95 billion and approximately $400.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $20.14 or 0.00095033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032868 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002544 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,356,046 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

