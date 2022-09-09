Avaware (AVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25,652.18

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. Avaware has a market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,303.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.49 or 0.08047987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00183427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00286308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00754072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00621311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.