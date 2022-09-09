Avaya Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 39,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,503 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avaya news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Avaya Price Performance

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

