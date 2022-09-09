AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $8.70. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 243,312 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVEO. StockNews.com cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.