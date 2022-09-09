Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 316.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 179,669 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

