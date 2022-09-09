Aviva PLC Buys 25,346 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $204.47. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.