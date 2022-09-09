Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,707.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,518.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,459.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,837.55.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

