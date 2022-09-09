Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ED opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

