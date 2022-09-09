Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,143 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,657 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Halliburton worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

