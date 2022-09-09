Aviva PLC Has $15.12 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

