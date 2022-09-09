Aviva PLC Has $15.57 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

