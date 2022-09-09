Aviva PLC Has $16.51 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,978 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

