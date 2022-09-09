Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,678.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

ODFL opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

