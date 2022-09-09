Aviva PLC Sells 121,644 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,644 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Southern by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

