Aviva PLC Sells 42,664 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,664 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

