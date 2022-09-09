Aviva PLC Sells 72,382 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,382 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 661.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 0.5 %

INFY opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

