Axe (AXE) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (AXE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $58,245.02 and approximately $15.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.