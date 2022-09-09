Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,603.00

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $78,765.91 and $35,603.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.
Axis DeFi Profile
Axis DeFi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.
Axis DeFi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars.
