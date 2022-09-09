AXIS Token 1-Day Volume Tops $476.00 (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $476.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069028 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005609 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077762 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.