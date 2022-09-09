Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $119,872.15 and $3.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Azuki

AZUKI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

