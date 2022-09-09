Baanx Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $488.00 (BXX)

Baanx (BXX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Baanx coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baanx has a market cap of $158,625.43 and approximately $488.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baanx has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Baanx Profile

Baanx (BXX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official website is www.baanxapp.com. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX.

Buying and Selling Baanx

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using US dollars.

