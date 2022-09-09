Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives $6.56 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Babylon Price Performance

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives $6.56 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Babylon Price Performance

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Babylon by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.