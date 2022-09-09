Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives $6.56 Average PT from Analysts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Babylon Price Performance

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Babylon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

