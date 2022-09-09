Babylons Trading Up 4.8% This Week (BABI)

Babylons (BABI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Babylons coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Babylons has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Babylons has a total market cap of $583,125.27 and approximately $50,808.00 worth of Babylons was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Babylons Profile
Babylons’ official Twitter account is @BabylonsNFT.
Babylons Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Babylons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Babylons and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.