Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $58.17 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00021864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $58.17 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

