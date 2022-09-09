Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,232 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,569 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

