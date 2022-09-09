Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,798 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $69,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MSCI by 82.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 47.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $482.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.54. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

