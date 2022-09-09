Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,526 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Globant worth $66,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 10.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $219.45 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

