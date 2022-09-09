Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $83,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $364.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

