Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,477 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $71,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.89.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

