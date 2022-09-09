Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $80,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

