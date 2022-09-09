Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $78.27 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $78,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

