Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Shares of ACN opened at $287.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.