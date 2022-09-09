Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,910 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Repligen worth $64,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $227.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.18. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

