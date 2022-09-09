Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,470 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $75,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

