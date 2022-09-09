Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,189 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Aptiv worth $63,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

