Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $77,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,320,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Insulet by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.26 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

