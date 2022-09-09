Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $64,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.