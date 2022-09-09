Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.77 on October 14th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

BAKK stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £521.48 million and a P/E ratio of 900.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.09. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 141 ($1.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAKK. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Recommended Stories

