Balancer Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00036662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $341.47 million and $25.75 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer (BAL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,048,637 coins and its circulating supply is 43,746,400 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.
