Balancer Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $7.47 or 0.00035592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $326.66 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.
Balancer Profile
BAL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,040,013 coins and its circulating supply is 43,737,776 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.
Balancer Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
