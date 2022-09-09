Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $131,630.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004493 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004971 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a N/A coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,864,148 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

