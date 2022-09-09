Banano Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $107,219.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004342 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004762 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a N/A coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,864,148 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

