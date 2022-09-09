Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GCMG stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management
About Grosvenor Capital Management
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.
