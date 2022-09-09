Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

