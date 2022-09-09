Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYFT. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.09.

Lyft Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $10,117,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

