Bankless DAO (BANK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.28 Million

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Bankless DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00351175 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00788731 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015414 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020150 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Bankless DAO
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Bankless DAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bankless DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankless DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.